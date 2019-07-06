Weather

Car, building damaged after tornado touches down in Mount Laurel N.J.

By
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) -- The National Weather Service confirms a landspout tornado touched down in Mount Holly Saturday afternoon.

Action News obtained security camera video of when the tornado touched down at the Mt. Laurel Industrial Plaza off Gaither Drive.

The video from the business, Castle Windows showed as 70mph gusts of wind flipped a single car over in the plaza parking lot.

Members of the National Weather Service Mount Holly Team were on site inspecting the damage.

"We have to go back and analyze, make sure all the damage points line up in a consistent path. Then we'll look at the strength of the tornado based on the damage that we saw and from that we'll be able to come up with an estimate of how strong it was," said Trent Davis.

Mount Laurel police told NJ.com that damage included a car flipped on its side and some air conditioning units blown off roofs. The Mount Laurel fire department posted business surveillance video of a car flipping over and separate video of what appears to be a funnel cloud as cars drive past.

The Mount Laurel Fire Department also shared a video of the same funnel cloud near the Moorestown Mall.

Jonathan Mazanec recorded video of the tornado off Route 73.

"I was walking out of Produce Junction on Route 73 in Maple Shade and there was just a funnel spinning in the air and then you saw it drop down, it's pretty serious," he said.

Meteorologist Dean Iovino says a landspout spins from the ground during thunderstorm activity rather than dropping from a cloud; it's difficult to pick up because it's close to the ground and below a Doppler radar beam.

(ASSOCIATED PRESS CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT)
