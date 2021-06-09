flooding

Flooding: Roadways blocked off, child rescued from stuck vehicle in Delco

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Child rescued after car gets stuck in Delco flood

CHADDS FORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Water levels rose in Chadds Ford, Delaware County on Wednesday morning creating traffic trouble for commuters and residents.

The fire department blocked the southbound lanes of Baltimore Pike by Creek Road, which were covered with water.

Boats were nearby at the ready.

The Action Cam was on the scene when a car became stuck in the floodwaters. Firefighters lifted a child to safety from that vehicle.

The child could be seen gripping on tight onto the firefighter.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic was backed up and diverted during the morning rush.

"It's miserable out here. It's a creek. It's a river. Got a lot of flooding," said Paul Padien of Chadds Ford.

RELATED: Severe storms flood streets, topple trees across Philadelphia region

Nearby water also covered Creek Road. For hours, police vehicles blocked the street by the post office.

The current was swift in Brandywine Creek, which swelled and overflowed after the downpours, breaching the banks of the Brandywine River Museum.

"Lot of rain. Lot of water being put down," said resident Lou Decenzi.

He added, "I'm sure the back roads are all flooded out just the same."

In West Bradford Township, Chester County, timelapse video from the National Weather Service camera on Tuesday showed the Brandywine Creek rising.

High waters also were reported in West Chester.

Viewer drone footage from Downingtown showed water covering the roadways, threatening homes, and flooding basements.

Kerr Park was also underwater. The water receded by Wednesday.

"Everything around here was flooded. It looked like a swamp," said John Rowland of Downingtown. "I've been living here about 15 years, this is the worst I've seen this water."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherpennsylvaniafloodingchild rescuesevere weatherflash flooding
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FLOODING
Severe storms flood streets, topple trees across region
Severe storm season begins in the Delaware Valley
Businesses, homeowners in Ocean City prep for hurricane season
Louisiana city records its 3rd highest rainfall in 1 day
TOP STORIES
Marine recruit from South Jersey dies in final test of training
Up to $300 paid 6 times to US families: Here's when money arrives
Man arrested in Dunkin' killing is suspect in 2 other murders
Police search for suspect in Philly gas station robbery
AccuWeather: More Downpours Possible Today
Fauci warns Delta COVID-19 variant still a threat to US
2.4-magnitude earthquake reported in Ocean County
Show More
Cicadas delay White House press ahead of Biden overseas trip
Pipeline CEO defends paying ransom amid cyberattack
Loki takes over Lucky Charms, limited-edition cereal sells out in seconds
Ciattarelli wins GOP NJ primary, will face Murphy in November
Chipotle raises its menu prices
More TOP STORIES News