Code Blue in effect in Philadelphia

A Code Blue remains in effect in Philadelphia until further notice.

City officials made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.


A Code Blue is declared when the National Weather Bureau predicts a wind chill temperature of 20 degrees Fahrenheit or below or precipitation with temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

City officials are asking the public to call the Homeless Outreach hotline at 215-232-1984 at any time if they see a person who appears to be homeless during a Code Blue.

There are other hotlines you can call if you are worried about someone in this cold weather.

If you're worried about an elderly person, contact Philadelphia Corporation for Aging at 215-765-9040.

And if you see a pet outside, contact Philadelphia's Animal Care and Control Team at 267-385-3800.

