Extensive damage reported in Montgomery County after possible tornado

The fast-moving storm moved northeastward through the heart of the Delaware Valley, producing damaging wind gusts near 60 mph.
Extensive damage has been reported near Susan Circle Drive in Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania.
"We found we have five commercial buildings with some kind of damage, some more severe than others. Sixteen residential units are damaged, one with a roof completely missing," said Captain Frank Colelli with the Montgomeryville Fire Department.
The American Red Cross says it is assisting the displaced residents.
November 30, 2020
There have been no confirmed tornadoes at this time but the National Weather Service says it's monitoring damage and will be in contact with officials in Montgomery County about a possible tornado.
No injuries have been reported.
If you have video or photos of Monday's severe weather, you can share them with Action News by CLICKING HERE.