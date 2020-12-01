weather

Extensive damage reported in Montgomery County after possible tornado

MONTGOMERYVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A severe line of storms moved through the Philadelphia region on Monday evening, triggering tornado warnings in Delaware, Pennsylvania and South Jersey.

The fast-moving storm moved northeastward through the heart of the Delaware Valley, producing damaging wind gusts near 60 mph.

Extensive damage has been reported near Susan Circle Drive in Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania.

"We found we have five commercial buildings with some kind of damage, some more severe than others. Sixteen residential units are damaged, one with a roof completely missing," said Captain Frank Colelli with the Montgomeryville Fire Department.

The American Red Cross says it is assisting the displaced residents.



There have been no confirmed tornadoes at this time but the National Weather Service says it's monitoring damage and will be in contact with officials in Montgomery County about a possible tornado.

No injuries have been reported.

Meteorologist Cecily Tynan says, after a warm and stormy end to November, the first days of December will be cool and windy.

