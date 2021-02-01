Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf issues disaster emergency due to winter storm

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10225627" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Montgomery County is in a snow emergency as crews work to keep roads safe during the storm.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has issued a disaster emergency as a major winter storm continues to dump snow across the region Monday night. More than 20 inches of snow has fallen in some areas of the commonwealth since the storm started Sunday night."We are in the middle of one of the most impactful statewide storms we've had in a long time," said Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Melissa Batula. "This is truly an all-hands-on-deck situation, and our crews are working hard to keep roads safe and passable."Snow emergencies are in effect across the region, including Montgomery County. Officials say it's a difficult storm to manage with mixtures of snow and sleet making roads icy.At points Monday, plow trucks switched over to spreading salt and brine to keep roads from icing over.In Allentown, Pennsylvania, the whiteout conditions came quickly and worsened throughout the afternoon.Dennis Hafemann was one of the many residents trying to stay on top of the accumulation."I'm always ready for it. I've already shoveled once and I'll shovel again," said Hafemann.The storm has prompted officials to impose speed restrictions on the many highways in the commonwealth.Motorists are urged to avoid travel during the storm if possible. But if travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions.PennDOT implemented Tier 1 of the commonwealth's weather event vehicle restriction plan on all interstates in the Philadelphia. This includes the following roadways: I-76, I-95, I-295, I-476 and I-676.Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:-Tractors without trailers-Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers-Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers-Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV-Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV's, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers-Recreational vehicles/motorhomes-School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD's)-MotorcyclesA 45-mph speed restriction remains in effect on the interstates mentioned above as well as the following major roads:U.S. Routes 1, 30, 202, 422State Routes 63, 100 Spur and 309The vehicle and speed restrictions will remain in place until conditions warrant their removal