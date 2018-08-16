WEATHER

Governor Wolf tours Delco areas impacted by flooding

By
DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Governor Tom Wolf was in Delaware County Thursday surveying some of the areas hit hardest by Monday's flooding.

In Darby Borough, the cleanup continues with the trauma of the floods still fresh.
EMBED More News Videos

Flooding damage assessed in Darby. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on August 14, 2018.



Hadiah Johnson arrived to her home to learn her baby son and brother-in-law were still inside. She recalled telling onlookers, "'My son is in there!'"

Her baby was rescued by boat, a Red Cross representative said.

Governor Wolf toured Springfield and Macdade, flanked by local officials and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Rick Flinn. They spoke about creating long-term solutions, including planning more regionally.

Wolf explained, "One of the problems here is that people here, Darby Creek, when it rains a lot, you're feeling the consequences of decisions that were made way up the Schuylkill River."

PEMA Director Rick Flinn added, "The mantra is prevent, protect, respond, recover. If we can prevent something from happening, then we don't have to go through all this."
In Upper Darby, Governor Wolf met with Mayor Tom Micozzie and other officials at Marshal Road and Long Lane. Water swept through homes and businesses nearby. People lost appliances, furniture, computers, tools, and cars, in some cases breaching the preventive measures already in place.

EMBED More News Videos

Officials Survey damnage following floods in Upper Darby as reported by Annie McCormick during Action News on August 15, 2018.



Resident Rose Gilbert said, "We actually had mulch, sandbags. It didn't work."

Mayor Micozzie explained how the flooding occurred.

"North of here, Radnor, is getting hit by heavy rain 3.5 inches, very quickly. Our pipes are filling up downstream because the culvert system met capacity. Then the storm is coming east, so when the storm hits here there's nowhere for the water to go," Micozzie said.

The governor says a proposal is in the works to help communities find funding when this kind of disaster strikes.

Wolf said, "We are trying to figure out in a bipartisan way to get support for a revolving fund that would help municipalities devastated by something like this."

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherfloodingflash floodingstorm damagewater damagepa. newsgov. tom wolfDarby Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Summer Heat and Tracking Storms
Cecily Tynan visits with the Arapawa goats at the Philadelphia Zoo
Puerto Rico officials say all of island now has power again
Gov. Murphy issues state of emergency in Ocean County, N.J.
More Weather
Top Stories
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
Colorado man charged with murder of pregnant wife, 2 daughters
Man trapped in trench in East Oak Lane
Woman killed on front porch of family member's West Phila. home
Police searching for family of boy found in Upper Darby
AccuWeather: Summer Heat and Tracking Storms
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
Show More
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
Shark attacks swimmer on Cape Cod
Nick Foles not sweating Tom Brady handshake snub, respects Pats QB
Young star athlete killed in West Oak Lane shooting
Rare coin fetches $4.56 million at auction in Philly
More News