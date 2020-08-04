Tropical Storm Isaias brings major flooding across Pennsylvania suburbs

In Prospect Park, Delaware County, buckets of water flooded Lincoln Avenue. Drivers were being told to turn around.
.@MaggieKent6abc reports on the flooding in Prospect Park, Delaware County. https://t.co/M1xyPzi491 pic.twitter.com/JJGS0kR308— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) August 4, 2020
The Radnor Township Police Department sent out an alert on social media for residents to stay off the road.
"Radnor Township Police Department and @RadnorFire are responding across the Township to water rescues. Public Works crews are working tirelessly to close roadways and clear debris. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN! Better yet - STAY HOME!" Radnor police said.
VIDEO: Isaias brings flooding to Radnor, Pa.
Action News reporters and viewers are also sending in their videos of the flooded roadways in Montgomery County.
Checking out roads in Montgomery County, driving along Mill Creek. Starting to see water buildup on the roads, taking it slow. What are you seeing? #6abcaction @6abc pic.twitter.com/r4i8hkJ0p4— Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) August 4, 2020
VIDEO: Storm brings flooding to Colmar, Pa.
VIDEO: Flooding in Bryn Mawr, Pa.