Major flooding caused by raging Perkiomen Creek

GRATERFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Perkiomen Creek in Graterford, Montgomery County is causing major flooding, the worst seen here in Graterford since 1996.

The Duck Inn in Graterford, Montgomery County was flooded out due to the floodwaters.

The 500 block of Route 29 also was shut down due to the floodwaters.

The Perkiomen Creek, usually quiet and serene was fierce Tuesday with a raging current that swept many things in its path.

The latest gauge reading for the creek was 18.5 feet, setting a new record.

This breaking the old record set back in 1935 officials say.

Workers picked up chairs on the deck that had been recently built outside the Historic Duck Inn as the floodwaters rose higher.

"A lot of water, the most I've seen since '72," said Ike Jones of Graterford. "Gonna be a lot of cleanups."

Kashief Watson of Graterford said, "This is the first time I've seen it this bad."

In nearby Collegeville, Montgomery County streets began flooding out Tuesday afternoon, catching some people by surprise.

"I actually drove thru that which is stupid, absolutely stupid. But I didn't have anywhere to go but I made it thru. No this is chaos." said Kristen Tannullo of Collegeville.

Cars, trucks and businesses soon were submerged by floodwaters.

Which left some people unable to get to their homes.

"We drove right up to it and the whole road is backed up, looks like all my neighbors got out safe which is good," said Kristi DeChristopher of Collegeville.

Matt Getzfield was keeping a sharp eye on the floodwaters that slowly crept up the back yard towards his home.

"We just keep making sure the house is good and everybody's safe," said Getzfield. "And if we have to leave we'll leave."

Kim Tiegs and her kids were unable to get to their home due to floodwaters. In which she decided to stay with her parents instead.

"It's already been crazy 2020 this year, you didn't think anything else could happen, and then this goes on," said Tiegs.
