U.S. & WORLD

Utah neighbors stave off wildfire until firefighters arrive, save house

EMBED </>More Videos

Cade Grosskreuz posted dramatic photos and video showing his neighbors battling the blaze in a wooded area just feet from his Moab, Utah, home while they waited for firefighters to arrive at the scene. (Cade Grosskreuz/Instagram)

MOAB, Utah --
As a wildfire approached Cade Grosskreuz's Utah home on Tuesday, his neighbors came to his aid and fought off the flames with hoses and fire extinguishers.

Grosskreuz posted dramatic photos and video showing his neighbors battling the blaze in a wooded area just feet from his home while they waited for firefighters to arrive at the scene. In all, he said, 10 neighbors helped him out in his time of need, some of them dousing the fire while others cleared belongings out of his house.

Though Grosskreuzs' home was spared, the wildfire did destroy eight other homes, two garages and a business, according to city officials. The blaze, dubbed the Cinema Court Fire, was reported contained by Tuesday evening.

"We were so lucky that we didn't lose anything. Many are without a home after today. I can't thank everyone enough who helped us out today," Grosskreuz wrote on Instagram.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherwildfireforest firefireu.s. & worldsevere weatherUtah
U.S. & WORLD
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
More u.s. & world
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Sunny, Beautiful Today
Cecily Tynan visits with Phoenix, the Harris Hawk at the Philadelphia Zoo
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Car erupts into flames after lightning strike in Ocean City
Weekend storms force evacuation of MetLife Stadium ahead of concert
More Weather
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Authorities investigate homicide in Ardmore
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Show More
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
More News