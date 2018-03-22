WEATHER

Shore cleanup in Brigantine after the big nor'easter

Shore cleanup in Brigantine after the big nor'easter. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on March 22, 2018. (WPVI)

The entire region was impacted by the nor'easter with either snow, rain or a mixture of both. But at the Jersey Shore, lots of sand was washed out to sea.

Tons of beach replenishment equipment, nearly $2 million was just spent pumping hundreds of tons of sand. About 15% of that was washed away during yesterday's storm.

Brigantine Police Chief James Bennett said, "Overall all the projects held pretty well in a full nor'easter.

Marcie Nisley of Brigantine walks this promenade every day. She watched the storm blow in yesterday.

She said, "We keep trying to improve our beaches, have more beaches, but the ocean seems to be in charge, take it back whether we are in the middle of a project or not."

About 40-minutes down the road in Ocean City, the surfers were hitting the surf, delighted with today's weather.

Neal Wareham of Mormora said, "It's beautiful. The wind is just perfect, so the surf in the water is just clean. The waves are lining up beautifully."

Ocean City just got some sand replenishment, but some was washed out to sea by this nor'easter.

Yesterday, Ocean City's streets were flooded out by the nor'easter, but today the streets are drying out fast as life gets back to normal.

Ocean City Spokesman Doug Bergen said, "As you can see the roads are clear, and with some warm weather, it's starting to dry out."

