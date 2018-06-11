FLOODING

South Jersey cleaning up flooded roads, homes

EMBED </>More Videos

Major flooding in South Jersey. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at Noon on June 11, 2018. (WPVI)

By
MT. HOLLY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Dan Stevens of Mount Holly, New Jersey was woken up by his wife scream. He quickly learned a sink hole opened in his driveway.

The back wheels of his brand new pick-up truck were dangling over it.

"She said, 'Your truck is sinking!'" Stevens said.
His friend came and helped him pull the truck out; luckily, there is no damage.

Across Cherry Street, tenant Thomas Harper was contending with the flooded basement.

"I had nothing in the basement that was really important. Most everything was upstairs. Just a lot of boxes. Washer and dryer are probably done with now," Harper said.

In Cherry Hill, there was more flooding.

Schuylkill Expressway reopens after flooding
For close to 10 hours Monday morning, the eastbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway had to be closed from I-476 to Gladwyne due to flooding.

A car was stuck in the floodwaters on Route 38 near Kenilworth. The driver says visibility was so poor, he didn't see the street flooding until too late.

In Willingboro, vehicles were stuck on Van Sciver Parkway. Levitt Parkway was shut down in multiple locations.

Main roads and smaller streets alike saw flooding and stranded cars. Some attempted to navigate the water. Others had parked in unlucky spots. Tow truck operators kept busy.

"The water was all the way up to the doors, the windows. This poor guy had his car in the driveway and the water went all the way up to his window," Jan Stone of Stone and Son Towing said.

A staging area and shelter opened at the Kennedy Center. Several families showed up who couldn't make it home due to closures or were flooded themselves.

At Evergreen and Executive, floodwaters filled the neighborhood streets, creeping toward homes. On Echo Lane by Eastbrook, the water line was visible on the Samuels' family home even after waters receded.

"Mere minutes, the house was flooded at least six to ten inches of water," Tom Samuel said.

Draining the water is just the beginning; there's still plenty of cleanup left to do in South Jersey.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathern.j. newsnew jersey newsweatherfloodingMt. Holly
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after being shut down for flooding
FLOODING
Pa. public hotline available for flood victims
Gov. Murphy tours flood damage in Brick Township, N.J.
Gov. Wolf tours Delco areas impacted by flooding
Officials survey damage following floods in Upper Darby
Flooding cleanup continues around Delaware Valley
More flooding
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Sunny, Beautiful Today
Cecily Tynan visits with Phoenix, the Harris Hawk at the Philadelphia Zoo
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Car erupts into flames after lightning strike in Ocean City
Weekend storms force evacuation of MetLife Stadium ahead of concert
More Weather
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Authorities investigate homicide in Ardmore
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News