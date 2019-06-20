Gov. Murphy declares State of Emergency for Burlington, Camden, Gloucester counties

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5354532" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Traffic resumes on I-295 after major flooding. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on June 20, 2019.

SOUTHAMPTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Governor Phil Murphy has declared a State of Emergency in Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester counties due to severe flooding.According to the Office of Emergency Management, reports of flooding have come in from Pemberton Township, Pemberton Borough, Southampton Township, Lumberton Township, Medford Township, Mt. Laurel Township, Burlington City, and Mt. Holly.Southampton Township OEM has evacuated approximately 60 homes. Southampton has opened a reception center for the affected residents.Drone 6 was over the scene as rescue efforts were being made in Vincentown.Lumberton has set up a reception center for their residents. Call 211 for details on the reception center nearest you.As of 9:34 a.m. Thursday, approximately 1,600 residents were without power in PSE&G territory."More severe weather is expected in the late afternoon today, so residents are encouraged to keep safety in mind while traveling. Residents are asked to please avoid driving on water-covered roadways, as water levels can be deceptively deep. Water vehicle rescues are dangerous and can be avoided with vigilance," the Burlington County OEM said.Residents should also be advised that the next high tide will be at 5:49 p.m. on the Delaware River and at 7:46 p.m. on the Rancocas Creek.