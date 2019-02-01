Very Cold Again Today, Light Snow For Some

Clouds thicken quickly today. It's far less windy than yesterday, but still cold with a high of just 22. Light snow during the late morning and afternoon gives us a coating to 2" accumulation, mainly south of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The highest amounts will probably end up in South Jersey and Delaware. Slippery roads are possible, although in general, this will be light, fluffy snow.TONIGHT: Any light snow wraps up early in the evening. We see some breaks in the clouds. Winds are light. It's still cold with evening temperatures in the upper teens and an overnight low of 14.SATURDAY (GROUNDHOG DAY): Clouds mix with sun. It's still very cold in the morning, but the afternoon is not nearly as harsh with a high of 38. If you're headed to Punxutawney, dress warmly. It will be in the single digits and teens through the morning out there.SUNDAY: Milder air arrives (finally!) with clouds and sun and a high around 48.MONDAY: It's mostly sunny and a lot milder: 54.TUESDAY: A morning shower is possible, but overall, we see a mix of clouds and sun. It's still very mild with a high of 59. Some thermometers could hit 60 or so.WEDNESDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies with rain possible later in the afternoon and at night. The high is slightly cooler, but still mild: 52.THURSDAY: Our mild trend continues with partly sunny skies and a high of 52.FRIDAY: Chilly air inches back into the region. Look for partly sunny skies and high of 44.--------------------