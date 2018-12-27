6ABC WEEKEND ACTION

Things to do for New Year's Eve Weekend in Philly

EMBED </>More Videos

It's your last chance to see the Deck the Hall Light show at City Hall. Plus, ring in the new year at Resolutions and Disney on Ice and Kwanzaa celebrations.

David Murphy zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

NEW YEAR'S EVE AT RESOLUTIONS

Get ready for New Year's at the New Year's themed pop-up experience "Resolutions." Capriccio Café has transformed into a holiday themed-bar presented by CHASE. Guests are invited to hang out for insta-worthy pictures, grab a drink, a bite to eat and celebrate the upcoming year. Menu and bar
EMBED More News Videos

Karen Rogers takes us for a look at a new coffee bar and a café turned pop up for the new year.

FINAL DECK THE HALL LIGHT SHOWS
It's the final weekend to enjoy the Deck the Hall Light Show. Center City District partnered with 6abc to present the stunning display. The lights are projected on the west faade of Philadelphia's historic City Hall and synchronized to festive holiday music. Shows run through Jan. 1. Light show times
EMBED More News Videos

The light show is bigger and even better for 2018.

KWANZAA CELEBRATIONS
The African American Museum in Philadelphia is celebrating Kwanzaa. Guests are invited to welcome the first fruits of harvest on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The celebration is free with admission. Museum events and calendar

DISNEY ON ICE AT WELLS FARGO
Mickey, Minnie and friends are in town for Disney on Ice. Mickey's Search Party features world-class skating, acrobatics, and stunts. Performances at the Wells Fargo Center run through Dec. 31. Tickets
EMBED More News Videos

Melissa Magee found some places for you to ring in the new year!


----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
6abc Weekend ActionWeekend ActionCenter City Philadelphia
6ABC WEEKEND ACTION
Weekend Action: Things to do for Christmas Weekend in Philadelphia
Weekend Action: The Nutcracker, Army-Navy game and other things to do
Weekend Action: QVC Christmas Parade, Hanukkah and more
Weekend Action: Thanksgiving Parade, Longwood's X-mas lights and more
More 6abc Weekend Action
Top Stories
Armed suspects rob Dollar General on Christmas Eve
Fire damages 3 houses in Ocean City, New Jersey
3 critically injured after North Philadelphia shooting
Superintendent: Ref in hair controversy won't officiate in district again
$32K donation reopens Independence Hall, Liberty Bell for weekend
3 charged in shooting at Ohio gender reveal party for woman who wasn't pregnant
Former Walmart Santa charged after bodies of his own children found at home
SWAT negotiator ends standoff by singing a Christmas carol
Show More
Marine, brothers among 4 dead in N.J. crash with oil tanker
Mom catches son cheating on math homework using Alexa
Deaths of 2 children raise doubts about US border agency
Victim: Man in truck pointed gun in Tioga-Nicetown
Customer upset over cigarette prices brings rifle into shop
More News