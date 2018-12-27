NEW YEAR'S EVE AT RESOLUTIONS
Get ready for New Year's at the New Year's themed pop-up experience "Resolutions." Capriccio Café has transformed into a holiday themed-bar presented by CHASE. Guests are invited to hang out for insta-worthy pictures, grab a drink, a bite to eat and celebrate the upcoming year. Menu and bar
FINAL DECK THE HALL LIGHT SHOWS
It's the final weekend to enjoy the Deck the Hall Light Show. Center City District partnered with 6abc to present the stunning display. The lights are projected on the west faade of Philadelphia's historic City Hall and synchronized to festive holiday music. Shows run through Jan. 1. Light show times
KWANZAA CELEBRATIONS
The African American Museum in Philadelphia is celebrating Kwanzaa. Guests are invited to welcome the first fruits of harvest on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The celebration is free with admission. Museum events and calendar
DISNEY ON ICE AT WELLS FARGO
Mickey, Minnie and friends are in town for Disney on Ice. Mickey's Search Party features world-class skating, acrobatics, and stunts. Performances at the Wells Fargo Center run through Dec. 31. Tickets
