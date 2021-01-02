2 shot inside hookah lounge in downtown West Chester, Pa.

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people were shot inside a hookah lounge in Chester County, Pennsylvania.It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on the unit block of Gay Street in downtown West Chester.Police said shots were fired inside the Hookah Matata hookah lounge.Two people were shot and taken to a local hospital.Their conditions have not been released.Police have not announced any arrests at this time.No other injuries were reported.The investigation is ongoing by West Chester police and the Chester County Attorney's Office.