Hit-and-run driver strikes woman, 2 children in West Philadelphia

No arrests have been made at this time. The driver was last seen driving away on Haverford Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the driver who hit multiple pedestrians and then fled the scene in West Philadelphia.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 50th and Haverford Avenue.

Police say a driver hit a 29-year-old woman and two girls ages 3 and 13.

The woman suffered a severe injury to her leg. The young girls suffered minor injuries, according to police.



No arrests have been made at this time.

Police have not provided a description of the wanted vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
