Hit-and-run driver strikes woman, 2 children in West Philadelphia

WEST PHILLY: hit and run at 50th and Haverford. 29 y/o woman with severe leg injury and critical condition. 3 y/o girl also hit, 13 y/o girl with minor injuries. @PhillyPolice are searching for the driver. Surveillance video found of incident @6abc pic.twitter.com/SXDr1fnyPK — Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) July 19, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the driver who hit multiple pedestrians and then fled the scene in West Philadelphia.It happened just before 10 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 50th and Haverford Avenue.Police say a driver hit a 29-year-old woman and two girls ages 3 and 13.The woman suffered a severe injury to her leg. The young girls suffered minor injuries, according to police.No arrests have been made at this time.Police have not provided a description of the wanted vehicle.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.