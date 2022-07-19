Hit-and-run driver strikes woman, 2 children in West Philadelphia

It happened just before 10 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 50th and Haverford Avenue.
Police say a driver hit a 29-year-old woman and two girls ages 3 and 13.
The woman suffered a severe injury to her leg. The young girls suffered minor injuries, according to police.
WEST PHILLY: hit and run at 50th and Haverford. 29 y/o woman with severe leg injury and critical condition. 3 y/o girl also hit, 13 y/o girl with minor injuries. @PhillyPolice are searching for the driver. Surveillance video found of incident @6abc pic.twitter.com/SXDr1fnyPK— Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) July 19, 2022
No arrests have been made at this time.
Police have not provided a description of the wanted vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.