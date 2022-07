Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

Fire leaves behind severe damage at West Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fire has swept through a home in West Philadelphia, leaving behind severe damage.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday at 58th and Arch streets.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

Wires also fell onto the street, sparking a fire there for a time.

The cause of the house fire is still being determined.