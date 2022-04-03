shooting

Police: Man in critical condition after West Philadelphia shooting

Police found the man in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police: Man in critical condition after West Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in West Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

Police responded to Redfield Street near Market Street just before 4 a.m. after getting reports of someone being shot.

Upon arrival, they found a man lying in the street who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery.

That man is listed in critical condition.

Police tell Action News so far there are no arrests or a motive.
