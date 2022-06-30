LGBTQ+ Pride

Chicago non-binary couple faces unique set of challenges

By Jaz Janowski
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago non-binary couple faces unique set of challenges

CHICAGO -- Meet Ashante Shomari, a Chicago resident, artist, marshal arts practitioner, and a Black person who identifies as non-binary.

They and their partner, Tate Glover, present what could first appear as a "typical" relationship. But listen to their stories and you'll hear powerful testimony about the challenges people who identify as non-binary face: discrimination, misunderstanding, and physical and mental violence.

Ash and Tate talk about how they stay grounded, and committed to each other, in a world that doesn't often give them the space to be their authentic selves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lgbtq+lgbtqlgbtq+ pridelgbtq pridelocalishwls
LGBTQ+ PRIDE
Chicago non-binary couple faces unique set of challenges
Trans Chorus of Los Angeles celebrates 7th musical anniversary
Bills limiting LGBTQ instruction, trans athletes pass Pa. Senate
The Cauldron is Philly's magical, fantasy-inspired bar and restaurant
TOP STORIES
Mom charged with criminal homicide in death of 3-year-old girl
Police: Body found inside abandoned building in Feltonville
Troubleshooters: PGW working to reverse charges that led to big bills
Massive fire tears through junkyard in Bucks County
Police investigate break-ins at 2 small businesses in Old City
Road rage victim apparently killed for driving too slow: Police
ESPN: USC, UCLA planning move from Pac-12 to Big Ten, sources say
Show More
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Jackson sworn in as 1st Black woman to sit on Supreme Court
Woman hit by Philadelphia police vehicle in South Philly has died
1 killed in multi-car crash on I-95 in Delaware County
Friday strike deadline looms for 4 Atlantic City casinos
More TOP STORIES News