El Paso Walmart shooting victims: What we know about those killed, injured

EL PASO, Texas -- In the border town of El Paso, Texas, a gunman opened fire Saturday morning, leaving 20 people dead and more than two dozen injured. As of Sunday, six Mexican nationals are confirmed dead and another seven injured in connection with the deadly shooting rampage, according to Mexico's government.
Here are some of their stories:
JORDAN ANCHONDO
Jordan Anchondo was among those killed in El Paso, Anchondo's sister said, and she apparently died while protecting her 2-month-old son from the hail of bullets.
Leta Jamrowski of El Paso spoke to The Associated Press as she paced a waiting room at the University Medical Center of El Paso, where her 2-month-old nephew was being treated for broken bones - the result of his mother's fall.
"From the baby's injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him," she said. "So when she got shot she was holding him and she fell on him, so that's why he broke some of his bones. So he pretty much lived because she gave her life."
Jordan, a mother of three, and Andre Anchondo had dropped off her 5-year old daughter at cheerleading practice before going to shop for school supplies on Saturday at a Walmart in El Paso. They never returned.
--
ANDRE ANCHONDO
Andre Anchondo - the husband of Jordan Anchondo, who was killed in El Paso - recently turned his life around after struggles with drug dependence and run-ins with the law, a friend recalled.
The friend, Koteiba "Koti" Azzam, made calls on Sunday to learn the whereabouts of his friend, who remained unaccounted for.
"I love the guy," Azzam said in a phone interview from San Marcos, Texas, where he attends Texas State University. "He had the character and the charisma."
Azzam said Anchondo had started a business in El Paso, building things from granite and stone, and made it successful through hard work. He also was on the verge of completing a home for his family. Now, his wife is dead and he himself might not have survived.
"It makes you question your faith almost," said Azzam, who is Muslim. "But God didn't have a part in it. The hands of man altered my friends' life in a drastic way."
---
JESSICA COCA GARCIA and MEMO GARCIA
Jessica Coca Garcia and Memo Garcia were at the Walmart in El Paso to raise funds for a youth sports team one of their children played on when a gunman opened fire, wounding them, a relative says.
Norma Coca told Wichita, Kansas-television station KWCH that her daughter and son-in-law were near the front doors of the Walmart when they were shot.
Coca, who lives in Salina, Kansas, said her daughter, Jessica Coca Garcia, was shot three times in the leg. She says her son-in-law, Memo Garcia, was shot twice in the leg and once in the back. She said her daughter was in stable condition and her son-in-law was in critical condition.
Jessica Coca Garcia's father, Don Coca, said they have family in the El Paso area who were able to be with the couple. Don Coca says: "She was just crying ... I told her that our prayers are there and we're on our way."
The couple's 5-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter were also at the Walmart and were not shot.
---
MARIO DE ALBA
Mario de Alba, 45, had come to El Paso with his family from Mexico to go shopping.
Described by his sister Cristina de Alba as an "excellent father" and as a "decent, hardworking person," he was in serious condition Sunday after being shot in the back, the bullet exiting via his diaphragm.
His wife, Olivia Mariscal, and 10-year-old daughter Erika both appear to be recovering after also being wounded, de Alba said from the El Paso hospital where her brother is being treated.
The family lives in Chihuahua, Mexico -- a four-hour drive south of El Paso -- and was buying school supplies in the Texas city. El Paso is a popular shopping destination for people who live in northern Mexico.
Mario de Alba's Facebook page shows him as a devoted father to Erika.
In one picture, taken in a living room, Erika cups her hand in the shape of a heart in front of an entertainment center. 0n the shelves behind her are the words FAMILY and PEACE in bold letters.
---
JAVIER RODRIGUEZ
Family members confirmed to ABC News Sunday that they had been informed of the passing of 15-year-old Javier Rodriguez.
---
MARIBEL LATIN
Maribel Latin was shot in her arm and her foot outside of the Walmart. Speaking to ABC News from her hospital bed, she recalled the harrowing shooting: "He shot at us individually...and then he came walking toward us to make sure we all got shot again and killed...He shot eight more rounds and all I could say was, 'God, please take care of my children and please don't let him do anything to [my daughter]."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
El Paso Walmart shooting victims: What we know about those killed, injured
EL PASO SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More