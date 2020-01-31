Here's where you can find free soup, frozen yogurt and fun family festivals this week around Philly

Time now for the final Freebie Friday of the month, beginning with a deal to mark your calendar for.
FREE SOUP
On Tuesday, February 4th, Chris' Jazz Cafe in Center City is giving away free bowls of chicken alphabet soup to celebrate National Soup Day. The deal is good all day Tuesday, no purchase necessary.
FREE WINTER FESTIVAL
It might not feel like the middle of winter right now, but you can still celebrate the season with a 2 day winter festival in Chestnut Hill on Friday, January 31st and Saturday, February 1st. "Chestnut Hill on Ice" features unique ice-themed attractions, including ice-sculpting demonstrations, an ice bonfire, wine and vodka tastings, food samples, selfie stations, and more.
FREE THEATRE FESTIVAL
Starting next Thursday, February 6th, you can check out dozens of free shows, activities, and performances as part of Philly Theatre Week. The 10-day festival runs from February 6th through February 16th.
FREE GREENHOUSE FESTIVAL
For the second year in a row, the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center is creating an indoor oasis called "Getaway at the Greenhouse". Starting on Saturday, February 1st, visitors will be able to enjoy events in five separate themed rooms, like "The Beach" - which features a giant sandbox - and "The Jungle" - which has face-painting, zoo animals for kids to meet, and balloon artists. The Philly PHLASH will also be offering free shuttle service from Center City to the Center from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
FREE ELMO BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
If you have a little one, head to Barnes and Noble on Saturday, February 1st to celebrate Elmo's Birthday!
FREE FROZEN YOGURT
If you head to your local TCBY on Thursday, February 6th, you can celebrate National Froyo Day with free frozen yogurt! The chain is offering customers 6 ounces of frozen yogurt, no purchase necessary.
At self-serve stores toppings are included in the 6 ounces, but at traditional over-the-counter stores, toppings are extra.
