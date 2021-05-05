When will Philadelphia ease more COVID restrictions? Here's what we know

Health Commissioner Doctor Thomas Farley said the City of Philadelphia will ease restrictions when city leaders say it's time to.
"We're going to review the New Jersey policy, the Pennsylvania policy, and we'll consider a local policy in light of that. We will announce that later," Farley said Tuesday.
SEE ALSO: Pennsylvania to lift COVID mitigation orders, except masking, on Memorial Day
On Monday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced that the state will lift many COVID-19 capacity limits at retail stores, restaurants, gyms and other businesses, and will remove a hard cap on outdoor gatherings beginning May 19.
And in Delaware, Governor John Carney plans to lift capacity limits at businesses and places of worship, and scale down social distancing to three feet. The changes go into effect on May 21.
As announced last week, the Philadelphia will be loosening certain restrictions on Friday, May 7.
For indoor dining
- Capacity will be increased from 25%, or 50% if restaurants meet enhanced ventilation standards, to 50%, or 75% if restaurants meet enhanced ventilation standards.
- Maximum table size will be increased from four to six, and there is no longer a requirement that everyone at the table be from the same household.
For outdoor dining
- Maximum table size will be increased to 10, which is the state limit.
For indoor catered events
- Important to remember that events like indoor weddings are the highest risk.
- For the first time in more than a year, the City will allow indoor catered social events up to 25% occupancy of space with a cap of 75 persons total.
- If case rates continue to fall, the City may increase that cap to 150 beginning Friday, May 21.
Other gatherings and events
- Indoor gatherings and events will be able to increase their maximum capacity to 25% of normal capacity and outdoor gatherings and events will be able to increase maximum capacity to 50%.
Masks are still required across the region. In Pennsylvania, however, masking will continue until 70% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, Governor Wolf says.