Junior Brandon Grygo throws first perfect game in William Penn Baseball history

It was the first perfect game in William Penn's history dating back to 1908.
By
William Penn junior throws 1st perfect game in school history

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- You can call Brandon Grygo, Mr. Perfect.

That's because the William Penn High School junior threw a perfect game against Charter School of Wilmington last Thursday.

He threw 64 pitches in seven full innings, struck out seven batters and did not allow a single runner to get on base.

"It was later that night that I found out that it was the first perfect game and that was when I finally realized it was actually something big," Grygo said.

Brandon Grygo

William Penn Baseball



"I'm so proud," pitching coach Brian Honeycutt said. "I can't tell you how proud I am. He's a good boy. He works hard at what he does. He listens. There are no problems with Brandon. He's just a great kid and it's great to be a part of that."

The Colonials won the game 6-0.
