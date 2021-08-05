Park dedicated in memory of 4 killed while raising money for playground in Philadelphia

Pictured: Keiearra Williams, 15, Joseph Reed, 9, and Terrence Moore, 7. All three children were struck and killed by a carjacked SUV on July 25, 2014.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At the site of an unthinkable tragedy, there is new life in honor of four lives lost.The Action Cam was there as the Philadelphia Parks and Rec Department celebrated the opening of the Williams Moore Reed Memorial Playground on Thursday.The new park at 11th and Venango is named in honor of Keisha Williams and her three children: 15-year-old Keiearra Williams, 10-year-old Joseph Reed Jr., and 7-year-old Terrance Williams Moore.The four were struck and killed by a carjacker back in 2014 as they sold fruit to raise money for a new playground.Upon their deaths, the community stepped up to finish that effort.The two men arrested for the carjacking and crash - Jonathan Rosa and Cornelius Crawford - were sentenced to decades behind bars.