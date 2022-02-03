transplant

2 South Jersey nurses go above and beyond to save transplant patient's life

Frank Laverde was at Cedar Grove Respiratory in Williamstown, New Jersey when he got the call.
By
WILLIAMSTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- In a moment when every second counted, two South Jersey nurses went above and beyond to save their patient life.

Frank Laverde, of Margate, New Jersey, is now recovering from a successful lung transplant at Temple Hospital in Philadelphia.

Laverde transplant comes after a harrowing bout with Interstitial Lung Disease, a disorder that can cause scarring of the lung tissue and ultimately affects one's ability to breathe.

Making matters worse, Laverde also contracted COVID-19 this past October.

After being bounced from hospital to hospital and denied a lung transplant, he was finally placed on Temple's transplant list.



But there was a big problem: there were no available ambulance units that could transport him to Philadelphia in time

So nurses Melissa Eggert and Ruth Miller took it upon themselves to rush him to Temple.

Eggert says this is the first time she's ever driven a patient across state lines for a transplant.

"I'm lucky to be alive," Laverde said.
Laverde's girlfriend, Barbara Zanghi was so grateful to the team she wanted their story shared.

"Thank you so much for saving Frank's life," said Zanghi.

Eggert said it's just part of the job.

"Just knowing that we helped him was our reward," she said.

Laverde is expected to head back home in about two weeks.

