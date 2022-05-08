Strong winds knock trees down across Philadelphia; unusual May weather has neighbors on notice

A large tree came down on a car this morning in Frankford, luckily no one was hurt. @6abc



PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's definitely not ideal weather for the month of May.Strong winds caused a tree to fall and land right on top of a car in Frankford Saturday morning, luckily no one was hurt.One neighbor said the tree missed his car by an inch."I just woke up, I hear a boom and I just came out and the tree totally missed my car by an inch," said Lionel Berdecia of North East Philadelphia.The wind brought two trees and a utility pole down on Roosevelt Boulevard just before the Fox Street exit.In West Philadelphia, the wind caused another tree to fall over, this time knocking down power lines and starting a house fire. Thankfully, firefighters knocked it down fast and no one was hurt.In Fishtown -- it's something no one wanted to walk out to, but another tree smashed down on to a car along Memphis Street.Despite the unusual May weather, people still ventured out in the city.. some even by bike.. but two ladies visiting from Poland weren't going to let the rain stop them from checking out the Rocky steps."We have two days only in Philly so we needed to go out," said Ewelina Kiarwnska who's visiting from Poland.Dogs were a good sport in the soggy weather, some even sported a raincoat to try and keep dry.The weather may have altered golf plans for Rex Schilgen, but Jillian Price didn't mind! It just meant their day out in the city got an earlier start."We still want to support all the local businesses and the restaurants we just went out got food and drinks," Price said.Many people agree this weather is not ideal for May, but they don't mind if it keeps them indoors on Sunday."I'm looking forward to watching the 76ers tomorrow and not leaving the house," said Joe Helinek of Fishtown.