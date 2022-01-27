winter weather

How to make a Winter Weather Emergency Kit for your car and yourself

If you're ever stuck in freezing conditions, having a few items available in your vehicle could really help.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's winter again and with the season comes plunging temperatures and icy roads. As a driver, it's important that you stay prepared for any and all emergencies that can occur in cold weather to stay safe on the road.

If you're ever stuck or stranded in freezing conditions, having a few items available in your vehicle could really help in an emergency. By creating a Winter Weather Emergency Kit, you'll be ready for the worst of the season.

The National Safety Council recommends that you have these items in your car:

  • Blankets, mittens, socks and hats

  • Hand warmers

  • Ice scraper and snow brush

  • Jumper cables

  • Flashlight

  • First-aid kit (This can include bandaids, antiseptic wipes and cream, gauze pads, medical wraps)

  • Bottled water

  • Road flares


Before you hit the road, you'll want to make sure your vehicle has a full tank of gas and fresh antifreeze. Antifreeze can lower the freezing point and prevent freeze-up in your car's cooling system.

If you keep a tire gauge, jack and lug wrench on-hand, you shouldn't have to worry about being stranded for too long.

Having a collapsible or folding snow shovel handy could be helpful if your car gets stuck in snow.

In addition to your vehicle being in proper working condition, you want to be sure that you are keeping yourself healthy and safe.

For your emergency kit, you should also purchase:

  • Nonperishable, high-energy foods

  • Granola bars

  • Raisins and dried fruit

  • Peanut butter

  • Unsalted, canned nuts

  • Paper maps

  • Compass

  • Lighter or box of matches

  • Rain poncho


Storing all of these objects in a clear, plastic container will make them more accessible.

It's a safe practice to keep your cell phone charged and keep a rechargeable battery pack in your kit as well.

Having an emergency supply kit on-hand could very well save your life.
