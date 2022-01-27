How to make a Winter Weather Emergency Kit for your car and yourself

Blankets, mittens, socks and hats

Hand warmers

Ice scraper and snow brush

Jumper cables

Flashlight

First-aid kit (This can include bandaids, antiseptic wipes and cream, gauze pads, medical wraps)

Bottled water

Road flares

Nonperishable, high-energy foods

Granola bars

Raisins and dried fruit

Peanut butter

Unsalted, canned nuts

Paper maps

Compass

Lighter or box of matches

Rain poncho

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's winter again and with the season comes plunging temperatures and icy roads. As a driver, it's important that you stay prepared for any and all emergencies that can occur in cold weather to stay safe on the road.If you're ever stuck or stranded in freezing conditions, having a few items available in your vehicle could really help in an emergency. By creating a Winter Weather Emergency Kit, you'll be ready for the worst of the season.The National Safety Council recommends that you have these items in your car:Before you hit the road, you'll want to make sure your vehicle has a full tank of gas and fresh antifreeze. Antifreeze can lower the freezing point and prevent freeze-up in your car's cooling system.If you keep a tire gauge, jack and lug wrench on-hand, you shouldn't have to worry about being stranded for too long.Having a collapsible or folding snow shovel handy could be helpful if your car gets stuck in snow.In addition to your vehicle being in proper working condition, you want to be sure that you are keeping yourself healthy and safe.For your emergency kit, you should also purchase:Storing all of these objects in a clear, plastic container will make them more accessible.It's a safe practice to keep your cell phone charged and keep a rechargeable battery pack in your kit as well.Having an emergency supply kit on-hand could very well save your life.