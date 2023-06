The discovery was made around 5:30 p.m. Friday near East Cathedral Road in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters pulled a body from the Wissahickon Creek on Friday afternoon.

The discovery was made around 5:30 p.m. near East Cathedral Road in Fairmount Park.

Action News has learned a man's body was found in the water but it's still unclear how he died.

Chopper 6 was overhead as dive crews responded to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.