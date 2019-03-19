Woman attacked with tire iron inside Upper Darby Wawa

Aretha Robinson

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- A woman has been arrested for allegedly attacking another woman inside a Wawa in Upper Darby, Pa.

Aretha Robinson, 52, was taken into custody following the incident at 460 South 69th Street on Sunday, March 10.

According to the criminal complaint, officers arrived at the store around 7 p.m. and spoke to the victim, who had a large injury to the right side of her head.

The victim told police it all began when Robinson allegedly began yelling at her over a parking space.

The victim then told officers she walked away and went into the store, but Robinson followed her inside with a tire iron in hand.

At one point the victim said she turned around and Robinson struck her in the head.

Police say they found Robinson still inside the store still holding the tire iron.
