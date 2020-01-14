South Jersey woman charged with murder after stabbing man with nail clippers, police say

MILLVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey woman has been charged with murder after police say she stabbed a man multiple times with a nail clipper.Police said Kathleen Ayala, 30, of Millville stabbed 35-year-old Axel Torres multiple times with a sharp object early Sunday morning.Officials said officers responded to calls of a stabbing victim, and when they arrived at the scene, on the 2300 block of South 2nd Street in Millville, they found Torres unresponsive with a wound to his left leg.Torres was taken to the hospital in critical condition. On Monday morning Torres was pronounced dead at Cooper Hospital, officials said.Police said that Ayala and Torres had gotten into a physical altercation inside of their shared residence and Torres left.Investigators said Ayala chased after Torres and then stabbed him multiple times with the nail clipper.Ayala was charged with murder and remanded to the Cumberland County Jail.