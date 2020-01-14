murder

South Jersey woman charged with murder after stabbing man with nail clippers, police say

MILLVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey woman has been charged with murder after police say she stabbed a man multiple times with a nail clipper.

Police said Kathleen Ayala, 30, of Millville stabbed 35-year-old Axel Torres multiple times with a sharp object early Sunday morning.

Officials said officers responded to calls of a stabbing victim, and when they arrived at the scene, on the 2300 block of South 2nd Street in Millville, they found Torres unresponsive with a wound to his left leg.

Torres was taken to the hospital in critical condition. On Monday morning Torres was pronounced dead at Cooper Hospital, officials said.

Police said that Ayala and Torres had gotten into a physical altercation inside of their shared residence and Torres left.

Investigators said Ayala chased after Torres and then stabbed him multiple times with the nail clipper.

Ayala was charged with murder and remanded to the Cumberland County Jail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cumberland countymurderhomicidestabbing
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Serial killer suspected in 1976 Ill. cold case murder, authorities say
NJ woman gets 42 years for murder of mother, grandmother
Man charged with killing family deemed incompetent to stand trial
Crime Fighters: Who killed Tamir Baker?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen leads Philadelphia police to body in Olney dumpster: Source
Penn State football coach, players named in hazing lawsuit
Police: House explosion in Bucks Co. may be result of propane leak
Woman stabbed to death inside Southwest Philadelphia home
Dog shot during armed robbery in West Philadelphia
80-year-old woman dies following violent crash in Bucks County
VIDEO: Students run to safety as strong wind blows roof off school gym
Show More
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy delivers 2nd State of the State address
AccuWeather: Few Scattered Showers
1 dead following head-on crash in Sewell, New Jersey
Bensalem student honored for saving classmate's life
Utah man gets locked inside 24-Hour Fitness
More TOP STORIES News