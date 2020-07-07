Coronavirus California

Northern California teacher who allegedly coughed on child in Yogurtland loses job

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A teacher in Northern California's South Bay region, accused of coughing on a 1-year-old boy at a San Jose Yogurtland, is no longer employed, the school district confirmed on Saturday.

The district released the following statement to ABC7 News:

"As many know, there have been allegations that a District employee was involved in a videotaped incident in which the person appeared to have intentionally coughed on a baby at a local Yogurtland. We want to inform our community that the District employee who was alleged to have engaged in this conduct is no longer an employee of our District. The Oak Grove School District's highest priority is the safety of our students and the well-being of all of the children in the community we serve. We do not tolerate conduct from any employee that compromises any child's safety. As we welcome our students back for learning this summer and in the fall in these unprecedented times, the District's commitment to creating and maintaining a safe environment for our students is unwavering."

The alarming encounter was captured on surveillance cameras back on June 19 in a dispute over social distancing.

Police looked into social media posts claiming the woman who coughed on a 1-year-old boy is a teacher in San Jose's Oak Grove School District.

The boy's mother, Moreya Mora, says police have shown her a photo lineup and she's identified the woman.

VIDEO: Mother says 'racist' woman 'purposely' coughed on 1-year-old boy at San Jose Yogurtland
EMBED More News Videos

A mother says her one-year-old son was intentionally coughed on by a "racist" woman at a Yogurtland in San Jose.



District officials previously released a statement, which read in part:

"The incident that occurred at Yogurtland is despicable. There is no place in the Oak Grove School District for any employee who would deliberately cause harm to a child. If the District receives confirmation from SJPD that the individual involved in the Yogurtland incident is our employee, we will take immediate action."

VIDEO: San Jose teacher has possibly ID'd as woman who coughed on boy at Yogurtland
EMBED More News Videos

A San Jose teacher has possibly been identified as the "racist" woman who "purposely" coughed on a 1-year-old boy at a Yogurtland.



District officials say they've been receiving threats and damages to some of their buildings since news of the incident broke.

On June 24, Superintendent for the Oak Grove School District, Jose Manzo, released this statement:
"We are aware of an incident allegedly involving one of our employees who was videotaped coughing on a baby at a local eatery. The employee is currently off of work and not providing any services to our District students." The statement went on to say they are cooperating with police.

As a result, an online petition circulated -- calling for the district to fire her- and remove her teaching license.

So far, the former teacher has not been arrested.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josesjpdcoronavirus californiacoronavirusteacher
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Woman speaks out after tirade at Trader Joe's store in LA
Woman coughs on bartender after asked to wear face mask
Teacher spreads joy through 'flower swap'
Video of woman coughing on 1-year-old released by police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local officials link COVID-19 spike to Myrtle Beach
Investigation: Customers sue Hertz for false theft claims
Flooding, hail, waterspouts: Severe weather hits Delaware Valley
Eagles' DeSean Jackson says he doesn't hate Jewish community after posting anti-Semitic messages
Eagles season ticket holders can opt-out, get refund
Troubling new sign in the fight against COVID-19 in New Jersey
VP Pence to visit Malvern company, Philly FOP this week
Show More
Humid With A Few More Storms
Primary Day in New Jersey, Delaware
Man dies after shot twice in chest in Frankford
City leaders react after dozens shot in Philadelphia over holiday weekend
Phillies to open season against Marlins, 2020 schedule released
More TOP STORIES News