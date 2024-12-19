Woman dead after being shot 10 times in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 20-year-old woman was killed Wednesday night after being shot 10 times in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

Police responded to reports of gunfire on the 2700 block of North Dover Street just after 7 p.m.

The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Authorities found a weapon at the scene, but so far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

