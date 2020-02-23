Woman dead, man wounded after shooting in Maple Shade, New Jersey

MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A woman is dead and a man was wounded in a shooting at an apartment building in Maple Shade, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. at The Arbors apartment building on the 200 block of South Lenola Road.

There was no immediate word on the circumstances of the shooting or if there are any suspects.

The names and ages of the people who were shot have not been released.

Police say they are following several leads but no arrests have been made.

Witnesses say officers with police dogs were searching the exterior of the building and a wooded area behind the complex.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington County Prosecutor's office at 609-265-7113 or email tips@co.burlington.nj.us.
