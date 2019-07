EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 over the scene of where a car collided with a SEPTA train, April 8, 2019

LANSDOWNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- The woman who was injured Monday when a SEPTA train struck her vehicle has died from her injuries.Authorities say the woman drove around the railroad crossing gates while they were lowered Monday morning in Lansdowne near Union Avenue.Surveillance video shows the car being pushed down the tracks by the SEPTA regional train as it hit the emergency brake.Authorities say she was one of several drivers who put their lives in danger and went around the closed gates.