Woman fatally shot in head in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Philadelphia Sunday.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on the 3400 block of North 11th Street.

Officials said a 40-year-old woman was shot in the head

The victim was transported to the hospital where she died a short time later.

Investigators said they found 3 shell casings at the scene.

There is no word yet on what sparked the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.
