Woman fatally shot in head in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Philadelphia Sunday.It happened just after 5 a.m. on the 3400 block of North 11th Street.Officials said a 40-year-old woman was shot in the headThe victim was transported to the hospital where she died a short time later.Investigators said they found 3 shell casings at the scene.There is no word yet on what sparked the shooting.No arrests have been made at this time.