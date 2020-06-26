Woman freed after being trapped in sand in Burlington County

HAINESPORT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A woman in Burlington County, New Jersey was rescued after falling off a dump truck and being buried in sand, officials said.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday on Easton Way in Hainesport.

Fire crews were called to the scene for the report of a woman trapped.

Action News is told the dump truck was carrying sand to help with a pool being built at the home.

Firefighters were able to free the woman from the sand.

She was said to be conscious and was taken to a local hospital.

It is not clear at this time if the woman was a homeowner or one of the workers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hainesportrescuefirefighterstrucks
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly region moves to green phase: What you should know
What green phase means for Philadelphia
Del. delays next phase of reopening over renewed concerns
PennDOT extends driver's license expiration again, some can skip DMV
Historic Saharan dust plume moves into the US
2 stabbed after fight at SEPTA station: Police
NJ to unveil guidance for school reopening
Show More
Philly officials apologize after tear gas used on protesters on I-676
Wisconsin woman set on fire in possible hate crime: police
Macy's announces it will layoff 3,900 workers
Harrah's Philadelphia Casino reopening with safety protocols
4 injured in Philadelphia shooting
More TOP STORIES News