shooting

Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in Delaware; responding officers involved in crash

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman killed in Delaware shooting; responding officers involved in crash

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Wilmington, Delaware are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead. Two officers were also hurt after crashing while responding to the shooting scene.

The shooting happened Tuesday just after 2 p.m. on the 1000 block of Pine Street.

First responders rushed a 26-year-old and a 23-year-old to the hospital where they are in stable condition.



A third victim, identified by family members as 37-year-old Letishia Hill, was killed in the shooting.

Her sister says she was just crossing the street about to go to work.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities confirm there was a crash involving a marked police vehicle in Wilmington, Delaware.


Meanwhile, a police vehicle was involved in a crash while responding to that shooting scene.

Exclusive video obtained by Action News shows the moment the police vehicle was flipped on its side while collided with two vehicles.



It happened at C and South Heald streets, about a mile away from the shooting.

Two police officers were rushed to the hospital. There is no immediate word on their conditions.

It's still unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Police are still investigating what sparked the gunfire. No arrests have been made at this time.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtoncrimegun violenceshootingaccident
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Philadelphia City Council unveils gun violence prevention agenda
Officer who shot Daunte Wright, Brooklyn Center police chief resign
Daunte Wright shooting draws comparisons to Oscar Grant case
Daunte Wright and George Floyd's families come together
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Point Breeze protesters outraged over new apartment complex
Officer who shot Daunte Wright, Brooklyn Center police chief resign
FDA, CDC call for 'pause' on J&J COVID-19 vaccine
1 dead following truck crash on I-295 in New Jersey
Philadelphia area pauses use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Biden to announce withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by 9/11
Suspect in custody for deaths of child's mother, grandmother
Show More
Daunte Wright's parents say he was scared during deadly traffic stop
Montenegrin crew member gets over 5 years in cocaine bust
Wawa, 'The Goldbergs' team up for weeklong 1980s-themed celebration
Police search for suspect after man stabbed multiple times on SEPTA bus
Biden, Congress pay tribute to slain Capitol Police officer
More TOP STORIES News