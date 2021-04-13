Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in Delaware; responding officers involved in crash

VICTIM is 37 year old Letishia Hill. Her sister says she was a knife maker and was crossing the street, about to go to work, when she was fatally shot. She was a caregiver who took care of family @6abc pic.twitter.com/nLtEYSbgge — Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) April 13, 2021

EXCLUSIVE: surveillance video shows the moment a Wilmington Police car collides with two other cars at C and South Heald streets. They were responding to the triple shooting on North Pine St. The officers taken to the hospital- conditions unknown @6abc https://t.co/j6GD9o2tDG pic.twitter.com/OMtn10XZfz — Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) April 13, 2021

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Wilmington, Delaware are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead. Two officers were also hurt after crashing while responding to the shooting scene.The shooting happened Tuesday just after 2 p.m. on the 1000 block of Pine Street.First responders rushed a 26-year-old and a 23-year-old to the hospital where they are in stable condition.A third victim, identified by family members as 37-year-old Letishia Hill, was killed in the shooting.Her sister says she was just crossing the street about to go to work.Meanwhile, a police vehicle was involved in a crash while responding to that shooting scene.Exclusive video obtained by Action News shows the moment the police vehicle was flipped on its side while collided with two vehicles.It happened at C and South Heald streets, about a mile away from the shooting.Two police officers were rushed to the hospital. There is no immediate word on their conditions.It's still unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.Police are still investigating what sparked the gunfire. No arrests have been made at this time.