Woman shot in Pleasantville hotel parking lot

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman shot in Pleasantville hotel parking lot. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 7, 2019.

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) --
A shooting in a hotel parking lot in Atlantic County, New Jersey left a woman injured.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday outside the Homestead Hotel Suites on the 700 block of the Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville.

Police say the victim was shot several times in the legs. Her injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Police believe around a dozen shots were fired. Two vehicles were damaged, as well.

Authorities are investigating what led to the shooting.

There have been no arrests.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsshootinghotelPleasantville
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
As it happened: Eagles fans, announcers react to missed field goal
Foles leads Eagles to 16-15 upset of Bears
Firefighter falls 52 feet to his death responding to NYC crash
Man dies after being punched in South Philadelphia park
Here are your Golden Globe Awards winners
Action News Morning Update
1 injured in Mercer Co. gas station shooting
3 residents, firefighter injured in Camden fire
Show More
Golden Globes 2019: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' wins best drama
2 dead in triple shooting, survivor considered person of interest
AccuWeather: Colder Today, Some Snow/Ice Overnight in Northern Areas
High school wrestler forced to cut dreads returns to action
New England kidnapping, sex suspect caught in Delco
More News