Woman shot in Pleasantville hotel parking lot

A shooting in a hotel parking lot in Atlantic County, New Jersey left a woman injured.It happened shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday outside the Homestead Hotel Suites on the 700 block of the Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville.Police say the victim was shot several times in the legs. Her injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.Police believe around a dozen shots were fired. Two vehicles were damaged, as well.Authorities are investigating what led to the shooting.There have been no arrests.------