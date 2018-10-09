Woman, teen arrested after Delco chase ends in driveway crash

This was the stolen car police say suspect was driving when she flipped and crashed in a yard in Springfield Twp. pic.twitter.com/no6zlQ58Qc — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) October 9, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4445469" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Suspect crashes in Springfield Twp. driveway after chase. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on October 9, 2018.

Police say the driver of a stolen Dodge Avenger, trying to evade authorities, crushed a street sign, slammed into a tree and then a red pickup truck, flipping on its side in the front lawn of a Springfield Township, Delaware County home.It all started around 1 a.m. Tuesday when a witness spotted a 16-year-old male rifling through a car on Pancoast Avenue. A woman was nearby, behind the wheel of the Dodge, which police say was stolen from Philadelphia."They must have been very active. I suspect we will have numerous people reporting their cars rummaged because they got a lot of cash, small change, that kind of stuff," Springfield Township Police Chief Joe Daly said.The teen took off on foot and the woman fled in the car.An officer soon located her right before she lost control at West Leamy Avenue and Spring Valley Road."She took off, the officer was following, not chasing. That's another thing we do, we hang back. She lost control trying to make the wide turn," Daly said.Springfield resident Tyler Bollinger's pickup truck was outside his home when the woman came barreling down."She pretty much came down the hill doing like 80 to 90 mph, went through the tree and then got airborne from hitting the tree. And then my truck caught her car," Bollinger said.The woman was trapped in the driver's seat. First responders cut the windshield to get her out, and she suffered only minor injuries.The teen was soon picked up and police say his ID was found in the stolen car.The red pickup sustained major damage including a snapped axel, but Bollinger says, in some ways, it's probably lucky his truck was parked there to stop her."She probably would have kept rolling and hit our house," Bollinger said.Police recovered a stolen gun from the car. The two suspects are facing multiple charges.------