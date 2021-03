Find resources, organizations that support women

LOCAL

Here are the local and national organizations that are working to support women in our community.Many of the below links can also be found on the City of Philadelphia's Health and Wellness Resources for Women and Girls page.The Black Women's Health Alliance was established by 100 Philadelphia women who attended the First National Conference on Black Women's Health Issues in Atlanta, Georgia in 1983.The Black Women's Health Alliance is the "voice" of African-American women in the Philadelphia health community.The Center for Global Women's Health (CGWH) is an interdisciplinary collection of faculty and students who collaborate on women's health scholarship, education, and clinical practice relevant to global issues.Daughters of the Diaspora, Inc. is a non-profit organization that teaches self-esteem and reproductive health to young women throughout the African Diaspora.Dawn's Place pro-actively supports women affected by commercial sexual exploitation (CSE) and its abuse by providing services to women, raising awareness through education, and generating prevention, public policy reform and community collaborations. Dawn's Place works to improve the lives of women trapped by, or at risk for CSE, by providing housing, trauma recovery services, vocational training and other services.Gearing Up's goal is to provide women in transition from addiction, abuse, and incarceration the guidance, skills, and equipment to safely ride a bicycle for exercise, transportation, and personal growth. Gearing Up creates a safe, supportive environment through group bike rides where women, whose lives have been impacted by multiple challenges, can enhance confidence and life skills, strengthen physical fitness, and build emotional health.Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based positive youth development program for girls in 3rd-8th grade. They teach life skills through dynamic interactive lessons and running games. The program culminates with the girls being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5k running event. The goal of the program is to unleash confidence through accomplishment while establishing a lifetime appreciation of health and fitness.Hadassah, the Women's Zionist Organization of America, is a volunteer organization that inspires a passion for and commitment to the land, the people, and the future of Israel. Through education, advocacy, and youth development, and its support of medical care and research at Hadassah Medical Organization, Hadassah enhances the health and lives of people in Israel, the United States and worldwide.La Leche League is an international, nonprofit, nonsectarian organization dedicated to providing support, encouragement, information, and education to parents who choose to breastfeed.The mission of the National Clearinghouse for the Defense of Battered Women is to secure justice for victims of battery charged with crimes related to their battering and prevent further victimization of such people who have been arrested, convicted, or incarcerated.The Penn Women's Center's mission is to promote gender justice, and to empower, support, and advance personal and professional development for women and female identified persons. They seek to achieve this by sponsoring student groups, highlighting the work of women and female-identified persons, advocating on a wide range of issues, and providing confidential crisis and options counseling. They welcome genderqueer, nonconforming, nonbinary, transgender persons and cisgender women and men to get involved in the community.The Philadelphia Women's Center is a state-licensed Ambulatory Surgical Facility that provides abortion care through 21 weeks of pregnancy. PWC is an accredited member of the National Abortion Federation and a member of the Abortion Care Network as well as the training site for many nationally recognized medical institutions.Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania's mission to protect and enhance reproductive freedom, to increase access to reproductive health services and information, and to promote sexual health.Roxborough Home For Women provides Assisted Living services for each of its residents and if needed, assists them with bathing, grooming, meal preparation, dressing and much more. Roxborough Home For Women aims to provide a safe, nurturing and caring environment to its residents in a community-style setting that is similar to being in the comfort of their own home.Our services prevent and reduce isolation, protecting older adults from depression and related serious health consequences.Tomorrows Girls began as an mentoring program for girls, where the purpose was to keep young girls, teens, teachers, parents and guardians in touch with each other and the numerous community outreach initiatives aimed at helping them succeed. Their motto is, "One Little Girl Can Change the World," and their mission is to show every young lady in the program that they are indeed that girl.The mission of Women Against Abuse is to provide quality, compassionate, and nonjudgmental services in a manner that fosters self-respect and independence in persons experiencing intimate partner violence and to lead the struggle to end domestic violence through advocacy and community education.Women in Transition's mission is to empower women to attain safety, equality and justice, and build independent and self-sustaining lives for themselves and their children; and to pioneer collaborations with community partners to create an intolerance of gender-based violence, substance abuse and poverty.Women of Faith and Hope operates to encourage, enlighten and empower women about issues related to breast cancer in efforts to reduce the mortality rate through early detection; to offer spiritual and emotional support to women and their significant others.WOAR is a non-profit organization in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania whose mission is to eliminate all forms of sexual violence through specialized treatment services, comprehensive prevention education programs, and advocacy for the rights of victims of sexual assault.It is the mission of Women's Institute for Family Health (WIFH) to provide health, education and social support services to promote the physical, mental and emotional wellness of women, men, children, youth and families.The Mission of the Women's Law Project is to create a more just and equitable society by advancing the rights and status of all women throughout their lives. To this end, they engage in high-impact litigation, advocacy, and education.Women's Resource Center - Serving Women & Girls in Philadelphia, Delaware, Chester, Montgomery, and Bucks CountiesThe mission of the Women's Resource Center (WRC) is to support women, strengthen families and build community through information, referral, counseling, legal, and educational services.YWCA Tri-County Area (YW3CA) provides early childhood education, women/girls' empowerment, adult education, and workforce development.1-800-799-72331-800-656-HOPE (4673)"Our America: Women Forward" is special series celebrating women across this country through stories of their perseverance, resilience, triumph, hope, achievement, strength and power. We will break down the disparities that challenge progress and the systemic sexism at the root of it all. You'll meet mothers, daughters, sisters and friends; innovators, teachers, gamechangers, power players, explorers, athletes and everyday heroes. 