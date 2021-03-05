Find resources, organizations that support women

Many of the below links can also be found on the City of Philadelphia'sHealth and Wellness Resources for Women and Girls page.
LOCAL
Black Women's Health Alliance
The Black Women's Health Alliance was established by 100 Philadelphia women who attended the First National Conference on Black Women's Health Issues in Atlanta, Georgia in 1983.The Black Women's Health Alliance is the "voice" of African-American women in the Philadelphia health community.
Center for Global Women's Health at University of Pennsylvania
The Center for Global Women's Health (CGWH) is an interdisciplinary collection of faculty and students who collaborate on women's health scholarship, education, and clinical practice relevant to global issues.
Daughters of the Diaspora (DOD)
Daughters of the Diaspora, Inc. is a non-profit organization that teaches self-esteem and reproductive health to young women throughout the African Diaspora.
Dawn's Place
Dawn's Place pro-actively supports women affected by commercial sexual exploitation (CSE) and its abuse by providing services to women, raising awareness through education, and generating prevention, public policy reform and community collaborations. Dawn's Place works to improve the lives of women trapped by, or at risk for CSE, by providing housing, trauma recovery services, vocational training and other services.
Gearing Up
Gearing Up's goal is to provide women in transition from addiction, abuse, and incarceration the guidance, skills, and equipment to safely ride a bicycle for exercise, transportation, and personal growth. Gearing Up creates a safe, supportive environment through group bike rides where women, whose lives have been impacted by multiple challenges, can enhance confidence and life skills, strengthen physical fitness, and build emotional health.
Girls on the Run
Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based positive youth development program for girls in 3rd-8th grade. They teach life skills through dynamic interactive lessons and running games. The program culminates with the girls being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5k running event. The goal of the program is to unleash confidence through accomplishment while establishing a lifetime appreciation of health and fitness.
Hadassah Greater Philadelphia
Hadassah, the Women's Zionist Organization of America, is a volunteer organization that inspires a passion for and commitment to the land, the people, and the future of Israel. Through education, advocacy, and youth development, and its support of medical care and research at Hadassah Medical Organization, Hadassah enhances the health and lives of people in Israel, the United States and worldwide.
La Leche League of Philadelphia
La Leche League is an international, nonprofit, nonsectarian organization dedicated to providing support, encouragement, information, and education to parents who choose to breastfeed.
National Clearinghouse for the Defense of Battered Women
The mission of the National Clearinghouse for the Defense of Battered Women is to secure justice for victims of battery charged with crimes related to their battering and prevent further victimization of such people who have been arrested, convicted, or incarcerated.
Penn Women's Center (PWC)
The Penn Women's Center's mission is to promote gender justice, and to empower, support, and advance personal and professional development for women and female identified persons. They seek to achieve this by sponsoring student groups, highlighting the work of women and female-identified persons, advocating on a wide range of issues, and providing confidential crisis and options counseling. They welcome genderqueer, nonconforming, nonbinary, transgender persons and cisgender women and men to get involved in the community.
Philadelphia Women's Center
The Philadelphia Women's Center is a state-licensed Ambulatory Surgical Facility that provides abortion care through 21 weeks of pregnancy. PWC is an accredited member of the National Abortion Federation and a member of the Abortion Care Network as well as the training site for many nationally recognized medical institutions.
Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania
Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania's mission to protect and enhance reproductive freedom, to increase access to reproductive health services and information, and to promote sexual health.
Roxborough Home for Women
Roxborough Home For Women provides Assisted Living services for each of its residents and if needed, assists them with bathing, grooming, meal preparation, dressing and much more. Roxborough Home For Women aims to provide a safe, nurturing and caring environment to its residents in a community-style setting that is similar to being in the comfort of their own home.
Supportive Older Women Network (SOWN)
Our services prevent and reduce isolation, protecting older adults from depression and related serious health consequences.
Tomorrow's Girls and Women
Tomorrows Girls began as an mentoring program for girls, where the purpose was to keep young girls, teens, teachers, parents and guardians in touch with each other and the numerous community outreach initiatives aimed at helping them succeed. Their motto is, "One Little Girl Can Change the World," and their mission is to show every young lady in the program that they are indeed that girl.
Women Against Abuse
The mission of Women Against Abuse is to provide quality, compassionate, and nonjudgmental services in a manner that fosters self-respect and independence in persons experiencing intimate partner violence and to lead the struggle to end domestic violence through advocacy and community education.
Women in Transition
Women in Transition's mission is to empower women to attain safety, equality and justice, and build independent and self-sustaining lives for themselves and their children; and to pioneer collaborations with community partners to create an intolerance of gender-based violence, substance abuse and poverty.
Women of Faith and Hope
Women of Faith and Hope operates to encourage, enlighten and empower women about issues related to breast cancer in efforts to reduce the mortality rate through early detection; to offer spiritual and emotional support to women and their significant others.
Women Organized Against Rape (WOAR)
WOAR is a non-profit organization in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania whose mission is to eliminate all forms of sexual violence through specialized treatment services, comprehensive prevention education programs, and advocacy for the rights of victims of sexual assault.
Women's Institute for Family Health (WIFH)
It is the mission of Women's Institute for Family Health (WIFH) to provide health, education and social support services to promote the physical, mental and emotional wellness of women, men, children, youth and families.
Women's Law Project
The Mission of the Women's Law Project is to create a more just and equitable society by advancing the rights and status of all women throughout their lives. To this end, they engage in high-impact litigation, advocacy, and education.
Women's Resource Center
Women's Resource Center - Serving Women & Girls in Philadelphia, Delaware, Chester, Montgomery, and Bucks Counties
The mission of the Women's Resource Center (WRC) is to support women, strengthen families and build community through information, referral, counseling, legal, and educational services.
YWCA Tri-County Area - Eliminating Racism, Empowering Women
YWCA Tri-County Area (YW3CA) provides early childhood education, women/girls' empowerment, adult education, and workforce development.
NATIONAL
Education
Girls Who Code
American Association of University Women
Girls For Gender Equity
Teach A Girl To Lead
Spark Movement
Domestic violence
The National Domestic Violence Hotline
1-800-799-7233
National Coalition Against Domestic Violence
RAINN
1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
The National Online Resource Center on Violence Against Women
WomensLaw.org
Women of color
National Latin@ Network for Healthy Families and Communities
Women of Color Network
Casa de Esperanza
National Indigenous Women's Resource Center
LGBTQ+
GLAAD
The Trevor Project
