Worker dies after wall collapses at N.J. construction site

LOWER ALLOWAYS CREEK TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --An investigation is underway after a worker died at a construction site in Salem County, New Jersey.
Chopper 6 was over the scene on the unit block of Maskells Mill Road in Lower Alloways Creek Township.
Action News has learned that contractors were remodeling a home at 9 a.m. Wednesday when a wall collapsed.
One of the workers was trapped under heavy debris.
He was freed, but died due to his severe injuries.
