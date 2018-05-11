Worker hit by falling bricks in Center City Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Worker hit by falling bricks: Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on May 11, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A construction worker is hospitalized after he was hit by some falling bricks in Center City Philadelphia.

It happened after 9 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Juniper and Sansom streets.

Police tell Action News several bricks fell five stories off a platform and hit a 47-year-old worker on the sidewalk below.

He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition.

There was no immediate word what caused the bricks to fall.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsconstruction accidentCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News