Yangming in Radnor Township set to close after 30 years

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- After almost 30 years, a well-known Main Line Chinese restaurant will close next month."I think it's a big Bryn Mawr staple," said John Bevalacqua of Bryn Mawr.Yangming is the kind of place where customers know the chefs, and know their specialties."The bartender always tells me, 'He's here today.' I'm like, good. I'll order scallops. Crabcakes are unbelievable too," said a loyal customer from Bryn Mawr.But as of February 3, Yangming in Radnor Township will close, leaving behind almost 30 years of award-winning Chinese fusion cuisine."It's time for me to retire. I'm 77 years old," said managing partner Michael Wei.Wei says he's ready to step away from the long hours of the restaurant business."They're good people. They went through some bad times," said Bo, a customer who came to pick up an order.He's referring to 2015 when the restaurant had to close for a few months because of health violations. But the newly-renovated restaurant bounced back."My kids like General Tso's chicken so they really wanted me to get it before they close," said Julia Hartling from Haverford."The staff are wonderful and they're like friends at this point. So new management may not mean the same human element," said Judith Shapiro, a long-time customer.And for Wei, the feeling is mutual."They are not only customers, they are my dear friends. I appreciate their support. Without them it's just four walls," said Wei.Wei says the restaurant will close for a few months and will open under new management. He says it will remain a Chinese restaurant.Wei also says anyone with Yangming gift certificates will be able to use them at CinCin in Chestnut Hill after Yangming closes.