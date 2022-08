It took crews about a half hour to get the fire under control.

Firefighters entered the home and located the fire in the basement.

YEADON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a house fire in Yeadon, Delaware County early Tuesday morning.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the home on the 500 block of Holly Road around 1:55 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters entered the home and located the fire in the basement.

It took crews about a half hour to get the fire under control.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.