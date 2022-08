Mural Arts Philadelphia collaboration promoting youth self-expression in West Philly

Action News Reporter Corey Davis shows how the local nonprofits are using the city's rich mural history to make a difference.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mural Arts Philadelphia is collaborating with lead artist Donna Grace Kroh and non-profit YeahPhilly to help provide a safe outlet for youth to express themselves in a continued push against violence.

Action News reporter Corey Davis reports.