Society

'She worked for this': Louisiana town throws Spelling Bee champ a parade fit for Mardi Gras

The party stretched all the way from New Orleans to Avant-Garde's hometown of Harvey
By Andrew Morris
EMBED <>More Videos

Louisiana throws Mardi Gras-style parade for Spelling Bee champ

HARVEY, La. -- Leave it to small-town Louisiana to know how to throw a party for one of their own.

The community of Harvey, Louisiana threw a well-deserved parade for 14-year-old Zaila Avant-Garde, in celebration of her historic win at the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

RELATED: Zaila Avant-garde, 1st African American spelling bee champ, breezes to win

The party stretched all the way from New Orleans to Avant-Garde's hometown of Harvey on Sunday.

"It felt kind of surreal," said Avant-Garde. "I wouldn't think so many people would be so excited".

The 14-year-old spelling whiz made headlines earlier this month, becoming the first-ever African-American to win the spelling bee.

"I watched her work for this," exclaimed her proud mother during the parade. "I watched her do those 13,000 words a day, listening to her music in her own world, and when it came through, she worked for this y'all".

Avant-Garde has also set a few basketball-related world records. She has grand aspirations, including going to Harvard and working for NASA, or playing in the WNBA.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylouisianaspelling beeparadebuzzworthyscripps national spelling beeteenstudents
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News