After a 3-month closure, Zeppoli reopens with renowned menu, outdoor dining

COLLINGSWOOD (WPVI) -- Joseph Baldino opened Zeppoli in Collingswood 10 years ago.His authentic Sicilian cooking has earned rave reviews and recognition from the James Beard Foundation.The pandemic created a giant obstacle closing the restaurant for nearly three months.Baldino and his team returned with takeout briefly and now have outdoor dining in their Zeppoli garden. The garden setting creates a comfortable atmosphere for dining and it also provides seasonal ingredients for the menu.Baldino has also reopened his Palizzi Social Club with an outdoor setting in South Philly. He is hosting pop-up dinners three times a week with the same exclusive feeling you would get at the club.618 West Collings Avenue, Collingswood, NJ 081071408 South 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147