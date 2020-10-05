After a 3-month closure, Zeppoli reopens with renowned menu, outdoor dining

Baldino and his team returned with takeout briefly and now have outdoor dining in their Zeppoli garden.
By Timothy Walton
COLLINGSWOOD (WPVI) -- Joseph Baldino opened Zeppoli in Collingswood 10 years ago.

His authentic Sicilian cooking has earned rave reviews and recognition from the James Beard Foundation.

The pandemic created a giant obstacle closing the restaurant for nearly three months.

Baldino and his team returned with takeout briefly and now have outdoor dining in their Zeppoli garden. The garden setting creates a comfortable atmosphere for dining and it also provides seasonal ingredients for the menu.

Baldino has also reopened his Palizzi Social Club with an outdoor setting in South Philly. He is hosting pop-up dinners three times a week with the same exclusive feeling you would get at the club.



Zeppoli | Facebook | Instagram
618 West Collings Avenue, Collingswood, NJ 08107

Palizzi Social Club | Facebook | Instagram
1408 South 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says he's leaving hospital for White House, feels good
Lowe's employee shot 9 times, killed in store's South Philly parking lot
4 charged with attempted murder after shots fired at officers' home
VP debate will have plexiglass shield between Pence, Harris
White House press sec says she tested positive for COVID-19
Gov. Murphy blasts Trump, staff after campaign trip to New Jersey
What we know about dexamethasone for coronavirus treatment
Show More
West Chester Enforcing Mask Fine as COVID numbers rise
Toomey says he won't run for another Senate term or governor
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Mild This Afternoon
Tropical Storm Delta could become 1st 'Greek name' storm to hit U.S.
Regal and Cineworld cinemas to suspend operations
More TOP STORIES News