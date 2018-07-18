1 rescued from West Philadelphia house fire

1 rescued from West Philadelphia fire. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 18, 2018. (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
One person was rescued from a burning home in West Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.

When fire crews responded to the home on the 3900 block of Brown Street just after midnight there was heavy fire from the first floor.

Firefighters rescued one person, who was receiving treatment for smoke inhalation at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in University City.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control in about twenty minutes.

