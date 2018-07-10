EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3734897" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw footage from the Action Cam at the scene of a multiple-death investigation in Delaware.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3736401" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 5 found shot to death in Prices Corner. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on July 10, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3735322" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Delaware State Police investigate multiple death: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., July 9, 2018

Delaware State Police are investigating the deaths of five people, including three children, found inside of a Prices Corner home on Monday night.Authorities confirmed that a 42-year-old man, 41-year-old woman, and three children under the age of eight died of apparent gunshot wounds.Police were called around 8 p.m. to the home on the 2700 block of Ferris Road.Despite the large police presence at the scene, Delaware State Police say there is no concern for public safety.Neighbors said that on Sunday they saw the five family members outside their home."We're kind of in shock," said one neighbor. "I'm concerned because there is no activity besides paramedics and police."Investigators have not released the identity of the victims, pending family notification.Autopsies will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact Detective D. Grassi of the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302-365-8441.------