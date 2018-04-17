Alleged drug dealer, 21, charged in Marlton teen's death

Austin Cooper (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office )

MARLTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
A Burlington County man has been charged with causing the drug-related death of a Marlton teenager.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office says 21-year-old Austin Cooper of Willingboro was the drug dealer who delivered heroin to the teenage girl late last year.

They say the victim was discovered by a family member after a heroin overdose on December 26, 2017.

Officials say she was unresponsive but alive and was transported to Virtua Marlton Hospital before being flown to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

She was pronounced dead at CHOP on December 28.

According to investigators, Cooper delivered 10 bags of heroin to the victim's home prior to her death.

Cooper was previously charged in connection with this case with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree) and Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree).

